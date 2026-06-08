/Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi row: Jaya Bachchan condemns objectification of women in films; Kareena Kapoor weighs in

Amid the ongoing backlash against Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, actor and politician Jaya Bachchan has strongly criticised the objectification of women in films. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead role.

Jaya Bachchan on the objectification of women

During a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Bachchan opened up about her experience in the film industry. The veteran actress revealed that she once walked away from working with a filmmaker after he felt uncomfortable. "Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me,” before adding, “I had only one unpleasant experience of being objectified by the director. I never worked with him again," she said.

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This uproar comes as Peddi continues to face criticism for how they showcased their female lead, Achiyamma. Since the release of the film, social media has been flooded with questions such as why the character has been filmed in such a way.

Kareena Kapoor weighs in

Kareena Kapoor also reportedly weighed in on the controversy surrounding Peddi, saying, "Look at Kajol in that song 'Suraj Hua Madhyam' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or Sridevi in the song 'Tere Mere Honthon Pe' in Chandni… they blew the screen apart without any skin show. My mother-in-law (Sharmila Tagore) in that song in Aradhana, 'Roop Tere Mastana', was covered from head to toe. She was the epitome of sensuality. I believe being sensual on screen has nothing to do with wearing revealing clothes or being objectified."

What's the controversy

Following the release of the film, Buchi Babu Sana's direction is facing criticism for objectifying and hypersexualising Kapoor's character. Netizens slammed the scenes in which the male lead describes the female lead's face, but the camera inappropriately focuses on her body.

In addition, the male lead's courtship arc was also a point of outrage. Later, the film director issued a public apology and stated that the scenes in question would be removed from the film. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise," Sana said.

About Peddi