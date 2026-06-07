/Peddi Box Office collection Day 3: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns THIS much on Saturday

Ram Charan's latest release Peddi continues to run successfully at the box office. The sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana was released on June 4, and has already crossed a major milestone in just three days.

Peddi box office collection Day 3

As per Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 28.85 crore net on its third day in theatres. The movie had opened on a strong note, collecting Rs 40.66 crore net on its first day. And on Day 2, Ram Charan starrer earned Rs 26.90 crore and helped push the film's total India net earnings to Rs 125.25 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When it comes to its India gross collection, the earnings have climbed to approximately Rs 149.07 crore so far.

Peddi overseas market

The film's worldwide performance is also remarkable. As per reports, Peddi added around Rs 8 crore from international collection on Day 3, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 42 crore.

As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at nearly Rs 191.07 crore.

The film's success reportedly comes from the Telugu version, followed by the Hindi dub.

While Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam releases added smaller amounts.

The footfall improved as the day progressed, particularly during evening and night screenings. The Telugu version reportedly recorded its strongest occupancy during late-night shows.

Peddi controversy

The film is also making headlines for controversy around the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma. Addressing the backlash, the director had issued a public apology.

"As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise," Sana said.

He further added, "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities."

About Peddi