/Dhurandhar: The Revenge now creates history on OTT, gets over 50 million viewers in its opening weekend

The craze around Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues. After a successful run in the theatres, the film hit not one but two OTT platforms i.e Netflix and Jio Hotstar. In India, as the film made its OTT debut on JioHotstar, many viewers expressed their dissatisfaction over the film’s live streaming format. But that criticism has not reflected in the film’s viewership on the platform.

According to reports, the spy drama clocked over 50 million viewers in its opening weekend.

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Dhurandhar The Revenge gets over 50 million viewers

As per a statement issued by Jio Hotstar, the film reached 50 million viewers within its opening weekend. The film is streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on the platform.

Notably, 60 per cent of the film's total watch-time came from connected TV devices, which highlights strong co-viewing behaviour.

Talking about the film’s debut on streaming, Alok Jain, Head, Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar, said, "The response to Dhurandhar The Revenge has been nothing short of extraordinary... The fact that 60% of viewing came from Connected TV devices further reinforces how premium entertainment is increasingly becoming a shared, large-screen experience in households across the country. The success of the film, coupled with the RAW & Undekha experience, demonstrates the growing appetite for immersive, event-led entertainment on streaming.”

The first instalment of Dhurandhar had witnessed over 32 million video views on OTT within the first three days of its release.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge released on JioHotstar on June 4, with the platform opting for a live-streaming format for the premiere. The film was made available for regular streaming June 5 onwards.

The move of live streaming the film on premiere day did not sit well with many. One wrote, “Hotstar is streaming Dhurandhar 2 in a live format, no OTT is as embarrassing as this one”, with another stating, “They streamed #Dhurandhar2 live as if it is some cricket match. When you click watch live, it says the live stream has ended. First in my bloodline to witness a movie streamed live.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the films created box office history with each earning over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected Rs 1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over Rs 1790 crore.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian intelligence spy, who is sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and eventually becomes the boss of the gang.

The two films were loved by the audience woith the audience praising the slick narratives, action sequences, plot and the music. Some also felt that the films glorified the BJP administration and downplayed the achievements of previous governments.