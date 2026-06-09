/It's Batwara 1947, not Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol announces new title and release date

Actor Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 has a new title. After months of speculation, the film has officially been renamed Batwara 1947.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and Pakistan. Going by the newly released posters, the movie appears to explore both the emotional and traumatic aspects of one of the most significant events in the subcontinent's history.

Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 is Batwara 1947, release date announced

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On Tuesday (June 9), Sunny Deol made the major announcement about his upcoming film, which marks his collaboration with Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, a day before India's Independence Day, making it an ideal release window for a film based on such a significant historical subject.

Sharing the motion poster featuring, they wrote, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara 1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”

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The motion poster features Deol in a rage, carrying a stick, with his family by his side as he fights through turbulent times.

Apart from Deol, the movie features Preity Zinta, alongside Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.

While their is no official information on the reason of why the title has been changed. But as per Bollywood Hungama, Aamir didn't wanted to name it Lahore 1947.

While the movie has been named Batwara 1947, earlier it was also learnt that Khan simply wanted Batwara. But for this, he had put it in the securing rights for which, Khan also went met Salim Akhtar's famiy as his family has the right of Batwara (1989). And he reportedly got the permission. However, but now it seems that Aamir eventually wanted to keep Batwara with 1948.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of the film was clear that they didn’t want to name the film Lahore 1947. They locked Batwara 1947 at first. But then they all came to the conclusion that the film should be titled simply as Batwara. However, removing 1947 and simply retaining Batwara would mean securing the title rights.”

Sunny's patriotic movie comes after Border 2, which performed well at the box office earlier this year, and also the record-shattering success of Gadar 2.