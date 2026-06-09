/'That bump glow': Fans gush as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spotted at their new Bandra home

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted on the balcony of their new Bandra home on Monday evening. The couple are expected to shift to their new home soon and had perhaps visited the site to oversee the completion of their home. The two were clicked while standing on the balcony, deep in discussion. The video was widely shared on social media, and fans couldn’t help but gush at Deepika’s pregnancy glow, and the baby bump stole the spotlight.

Deepika, Ranveer spotted

On Monday, social media was abuzz with pictures of Ranveer and Deepika standing on the balcony of their new sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra West. The building is quite close to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat which is undergoing renovation at the moment. The couple appeared to be checking on the progress of the interior work as they are preparing to move into their home with their growing family.

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Deepika looked chic in an all-white co-ord ensemble, while Ranveer opted for a relaxed look in a red T-shirt, black trousers and a black cap. The couple was seen chatting as they surveyed the work but it was Deepika's visible baby bump that naturally became the focal point of the pictures.

One fan wrote, “That baby bumppppp😍”, with another sharing, “Bump is looking”. “That bump glow + that home vibe = everything,” one comment read. One posted, “That pregnancy glow mommy”, with one mentioning, “Looks like she is in her sixth month, about to enter third trimester. Blessings to her and her baby.” One wrote, “ohh look at the glow”.

“She's heavily Pregnant. Her Belly is showing finally ❤️🥰,” one fan shared, with another writing, “DP's Baby Bump 🧿🧿🩷🩷”.

About Deepika and Ranveer

Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy in a joint post. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 .

On the work front, apart from King with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027. Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, and has been in the news lately for his ongoing rift with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.