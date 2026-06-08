/Takht actor reveals why Karan Johar's film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was shelved

Karan Johar's historical epic Takht is one of the most discussed films of recent times that has been shelved. Now, years after the project disappeared from production schedules, actor Mahir Pandhi, who was attached to the film, revealed the reason why the star-studded venture never took off.

A star-studded cast

Said to be a period drama, Takht sparked a lot of excitement at the time, and featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. While it created massive buzz due to the star power, the film never entered production.

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Why was Takht shelved?

During an interview with Mid-Day, Pandhi spoke about the challenges the film faced. According to him, "Takht was not a normal film. It was Mr Yash Johar’s last dream project and had a historic connection to it. When you write a script based on history, you can’t change the facts. Once COVID happened, it became extremely difficult to bring together so many actors and align their dates."

The actor further explained, "Even if you wanted to plan it two years later, it would have been impossible to get the entire cast together. And if you make Takht today, you would have to rewrite the script from scratch because the audience has changed."

The actor also revealed that the period drama was being mounted on a budget exceeding ₹200 crore, and the shelving of Takht caused him both emotional and professional disappointment.

"I was almost living that dream. I was being invited to parties, and they made me feel welcome. I was made to feel like a part of the film. If I look back, only I know how difficult it was to accept the fact that a Dharma film was not going to happen for me," he added.

About Takht