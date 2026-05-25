/Ranveer Singh ‘banned’ by film workers’ body over Don 3 exit? Here’s what happened

Bollywood actorRanveer Singhhas landed in the middle of a major industry controversy after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, or FWICE, issued a non-cooperation directive against him over the ongoing Don 3dispute.

While several reports described the move as a “ban,” there is currently no official industry-wide or legal ban imposed on the actor. Instead, FWICE has asked its affiliated workers, technicians and members not to collaborate with Ranveer Singh until the matter is resolved.

The controversy erupted after filmmakerFarhan Akhtarand Excel Entertainment allegedly complained to FWICE about Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from Don 3shortly before the film’s scheduled production phase.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the production house had already invested heavily in pre-production work, including international location recce, travel arrangements, hotel bookings and logistics for a large crew. Industry sources claim nearly ₹40 to ₹45 crore had already been spent before the actor reportedly walked away from the project.

Producers of Don 3are seeking compensation of around Rs 45 crore fromRanveer Singhafter his alleged sudden exit from the film.

FWICE officials stated that multiple notices were sent to Ranveer Singh asking him to appear before the body and explain his side. However, the federation alleges that the actor failed to attend the meetings, following which the non-cooperation directive was announced.

FWICE President BN Tiwari reportedly said that affiliated workers would refrain from working with the actor until discussions take place and the dispute is settled. The federation also argued that abrupt exits from large-budget productions directly affect daily wage workers, technicians and junior artists dependent on film shoots for their livelihood.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has now responded to the controversy through his spokesperson. His team stated that the actor has immense respect for the film industry and prefers handling professional disagreements privately and respectfully. Reports also suggest that Ranveer’s legal team questioned FWICE’s authority in the matter.