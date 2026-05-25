/Russia threatens new attacks on Kyiv, urges diplomats and foreigners to evacuate

Russia on Monday (May 25) announced plans to intensify strikes on Kyiv, including attacks targeting what it described as Ukraine’s “decision-making centres”, while urging foreign nationals and diplomatic staff to leave the Ukrainian capital immediately.

The warning came as fresh Russian attacks killed at least four people and injured several others across eastern Ukraine, according to local authorities.

In Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, officials said Russian shelling struck the town of Dergachi, killing two civilians, aged 68 and 25 and injuring nearly two dozen others. Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said emergency teams were deployed to the area following the attack.

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Separate strikes were also reported in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, where two people were killed, according to city mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko.

Russia says Kyiv military sites will be targeted

The latest escalation follows a massive Russian aerial assault over the weekend involving dozens of drones and missiles that caused damage across Kyiv and left multiple people dead and injured.

Among the weapons reportedly used by Moscow was the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which Russian authorities claim can travel at speeds exceeding ten times the speed of sound and is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The renewed offensive comes days after Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking a vocational school in the Russian-controlled Lugansk region, an incident that Russia claimed killed 21 people. Russian President Vladimir Putin had subsequently instructed the military to retaliate.

In a statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said, “Under the current circumstances, the Russian Armed Forces are starting to launch systematic strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv.”

“The strikes will target both decision-making centres and command posts... We are warning foreign citizens, including personnel of diplomatic missions and international organisations, to leave the city as soon as possible,” the ministry added.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has intensified in recent weeks as diplomatic efforts led by the United States to negotiate a ceasefire have stalled, with Washington’s focus increasingly shifting towards the Middle East crisis.