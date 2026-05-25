/Nirmala Sitharaman flags ‘3Fs’ as key challenge after PM Modi’s austerity appeal amid West Asia crisis

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity amid continuing supply constraints linked to the West Asia conflict, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (May 25) said rising and volatile global prices of fuel, fertiliser and gold were posing major external challenges for India, even as the country’s domestic economic indicators remained strong.

Addressing the 37th SIDBI Foundation Day programme, Sitharaman identified what she described as the “three Fs”, fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange, as the biggest areas of concern for the Indian economy amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The finance minister said India was facing simultaneous pressure from rising prices of crude oil, fertilisers and gold, all of which require payments in foreign exchange.

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“High international crude prices and very fluctuating ones. High international fertiliser prices. Considerable increase in the fertiliser prices, high gold prices that are creating some challenges on the external front,” she said. “To just put it in context, all these three payments will have to be in foreign exchange. There is no rupee trading there. We should please understand the context of these three Fs.”

Linking the uncertainty directly to the conflict in West Asia, Sitharaman said the Centre’s priority was to protect citizens, support MSMEs and ensure uninterrupted supply chains despite global volatility.

“It is because of high international crude prices,” Sitharaman said, referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal to conserve foreign exchange. “And the high crude prices are ever changing, the situation remains seriously dynamic.”

Sitharaman says economy remains resilient

Despite global headwinds, Sitharaman asserted that India’s economy continued to remain stable and resilient. She also criticised what she termed “naysayers” for attempting to create fear around the economic situation despite positive developments across sectors.

“We must also recognise that India's domestic economic situation remains positive and resilient even today,” Sitharaman said.

Highlighting key indicators, she pointed to rising GST collections, vehicle sales and insurance premiums as signs of economic strength.

“Gross GST collections crossed ₹22 lakh crore for the year 2025-26, rising 8.3%,” she said. “Domestic wholesale tractor sales rose by 26%. Passenger vehicle domestic sales grew by 25%.”

On the government’s response to global inflationary pressures, Sitharaman said the Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to shield consumers and businesses from surging crude oil prices. She added that the decision resulted in a revenue impact of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the government.

The finance minister also highlighted support measures for MSMEs, stating that the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme 5.0 aims to provide an additional Rs 2.55 lakh crore in credit with full government guarantee coverage for the sector.