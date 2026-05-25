/Meet Top 5 Batters with Most Sixes in IPL 2026 League Stage

Masterclass in power-hitting! Check out the top 5 batsmen with the most sixes in the IPL 2026 league stage, led by Rajasthan Royals' record-breaking teenage prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the fifth-highest run-getter so far this season, while leading the list for batters to smash the most sixes in the league stage. Playing his second IPL, Vaibhav has smashed 53 sixes and counting, just six shy of equalling Chris Gayle’s all-time tally of 59 sixes in a season.
Explosive left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma is second on this list, having smashed 43 sixes thus far in 14 matches. With SRH qualifying for the playoffs, facing the Royals in the Eliminator, this mouth-watering contest between the two openers is all the fans would be waiting for.
Perhaps the Mumbai Indians’ best bet this season, their opener Ryan Rickelton, has obtained the third spot, with 38 sixes to his name in the league stage. Even though Mumbai failed to make it to the top four, Ryan’s run-scoring spree entertained everyone.
Australia’s T20I captain and LSG opener Mitchell Marsh is fourth on this list with 36 sixes in 13 league games this season. The lanky opener found his purple patch late into the tournament, registering a hundred and two 90s, whacking tall sixes across venues.
Defending champions RCB’s captain, Rajat Patidar, is fifth on this. In 13 league matches this season, the right-hander has hit 32 sixes and counting. His role at number four keeps RCB’s batting intact, with the captain enjoying smashing cricket balls for sixes for fun.