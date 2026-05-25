/Six cops suspended after gelatin recovery near PM Modi’s Bengaluru convoy route

Six police personnel have been placed under suspension following the recovery of gelatin sticks close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy route during his recent visit to Bengaluru earlier this month. The action comes after an initial probe into the alleged security lapse, and the suspension will continue until the completion of the inquiry.

The policemen were sacked by the order of the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South (Ramnagar), after gelatin sticks were recovered from the outskirts of the city during the Prime Minister’s visit on May 10. Officials confirmed that a departmental probe has been initiated to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South (Ramnagar), the material was discovered during routine security checks conducted ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival. The explosives were found near a footpath, around 3 km away from the main venue.

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“Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of the footpath, nearly 3 kms away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is underway,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Central Range, Bengaluru said.

Following the development, Karnataka BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra strongly criticised the state government on May 10, terming it a serious security lapse and alleging administrative failure under the Congress government.

“Law and order and security have completely collapsed in the state under the Congress government, and that too in the capital Bengaluru,” he said in a post on X on May 10.

,“There should not be even the slightest lapse when it comes to the security of the country's respected Prime Minister, who must be provided maximum protection. The state government must treat such a sensitive and serious matter with utmost seriousness, conduct a thorough investigation immediately, and not only identify and punish the miscreants behind the act, but also take strict action against officials who were negligent,” he added

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain how the gelatin sticks were placed along the route and whether there was any breach in the security arrangement during the Prime Minister’s visit.