/Will US-Iran peace deal happen? 'Final agreement with US not imminent but reached conclusion on many topics', says Baghaei

Iran on Monday (May 25) reiterated that a final agreement with the US is not imminent, however negotiators have been reached upon on several discussion points. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei while making the statement also said that the focus still remains on ending the war.

Speaking to the media, Baghaei said, " We've reached a framework but nobody can say that an agreement between the US and Iran is Imminent."

The potential MOU has no specific details about the management of Strait of Hormuz," he added.

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Further speaking he did say that both the countries have "reached conclusion on many topics discussed but that does not mean we are close to signing an agreement."

Baghaei also clarified that Iran currently has no plan to send a delegation to Pakistan.

On the other hand US President Donald Trump has directed his negotiation team “not to rush into a deal” with Tehran because “time is on our side”.

The US president, in a Truth Social post, also added that “The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”

He pointed out that Washington’s “relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” adding that “they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb”.

Trump earlier statement on peace deal

This comes after Trump on Saturday (May 23) said that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between the two countries, sparking speculation of an announcement.