Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Will US-Iran peace deal happen? 'Final agreement with US not imminent but reached conclusion on many topics', says Baghaei

Will US-Iran peace deal happen? 'Final agreement with US not imminent but reached conclusion on many topics', says Baghaei

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: May 25, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 13:35 IST
Will US-Iran peace deal happen? 'Final agreement with US not imminent but reached conclusion on many topics', says Baghaei

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Speaking to the media,  Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, "We've reached a framework but nobody can say that an agreement between the US and Iran is Imminent."

Iran on Monday (May 25) reiterated that a final agreement with the US is not imminent, however negotiators have been reached upon on several discussion points. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei while making the statement also said that the focus still remains on ending the war.

Speaking to the media, Baghaei said, " We've reached a framework but nobody can say that an agreement between the US and Iran is Imminent."

The potential MOU has no specific details about the management of Strait of Hormuz," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Further speaking he did say that both the countries have "reached conclusion on many topics discussed but that does not mean we are close to signing an agreement."

Baghaei also clarified that Iran currently has no plan to send a delegation to Pakistan.

Trending Stories

On the other hand US President Donald Trump has directed his negotiation team “not to rush into a deal” with Tehran because “time is on our side”.

The US president, in a Truth Social post, also added that “The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”

He pointed out that Washington’s “relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” adding that “they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb”.

Trump earlier statement on peace deal

This comes after Trump on Saturday (May 23) said that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between the two countries, sparking speculation of an announcement.

Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also gave similar signal by saying the two sides are both "very close and very far" from reaching an agreement.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics