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Trump reportedly asks Gulf leaders to normalise ties with Israel, sign Abraham Accords: What is it? WION Decodes

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 25, 2026, 12:22 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 12:22 IST
Trump reportedly asks Gulf leaders to normalise ties with Israel, sign Abraham Accords: What is it? WION Decodes

US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump reportedly urged Arab and Muslim leaders to normalize ties with Israel if a peace deal ending the Iran war is reached. The proposal was reportedly met with silence, while Israeli officials voiced concerns that the emerging agreement may not serve Israel’s interests.

US President Donald Trump reportedly asked the leaders of several Arab and Muslim countries in a Saturday phone call to normalise ties with Israel and be a part of the Abraham Accords. A report by Axios quoted two US officials and claimed that Trump, while discussing Iran war, told the leaders of the Gulf nations to normalise relations with Israel if he reaches a deal to end the war with Iran. Earlier this week, Trump said that he had a “very good call” with leaders of the Gulf nations as well as with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The call included leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan. However, Axios added that his request was met with silence from the Arab and Muslim leaders.


Trump also referenced the request in a his Truth Social post, and suggested that Iran could “perhaps” also establish relations with Israel. Channel 12 reported on Sunday that senior Israeli officials have warned, “As it seems, [the agreement] does not serve Israel’s interest.” Other officials have been quoted as calling it a bad deal and highly problematic for Israel. Israel has warned the US about the possible deal and stated that it should include guaranty that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons. Earlier, a report by the New York Times claimed quoting sources that the US has almost completely excluded Israel from its ongoing negotiations with Iran.

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What is Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords were announced during the first term of Trump. The Abraham Accords is an agreement under which diplomatic relationship is established between Israel and several Arab states, on the mediation of the United States. In 2020, Bahrain and the UAE became the first Arab countries to recognise Israel after Jordan in 1996. Later, Sudan and Morocco also established diplomatic relationships with Israel. Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who worked as his advisor to the President of the United States in his first term, was instrumental in the signing of this accord. Often referred to as an off-wing of the Oslo Accords, the Abraham Accords were a part of Trump's peace plan that he announced in 2020.

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In the statement about the Abraham Accords, US said that the goal is to "promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue", "end radicalization and conflict", pursue a vision of peace, security, prosperity in the Middle East", and strengthen "peace based on mutual understanding and coexistence." It further said that the to achieve this goal, the US encourages expansion of "friendly relations" between Israel and its neighbours.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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