/Trump says Iran-US agreement 'largely negotiated', Pakistan PM hopes to host next round of talks - Is the war finally ending?

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and said that he had a “very good call” with leaders of the Gulf nations as well as with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. He said that the discussion was regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran and “all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to peace.” The US president also said he had a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump also revealed that an agreement has been “largely negotiated,” but “final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” he said. He added that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened as part of the deal.

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After Trump's post, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to X and in a post he congratulated Trump on his “extraordinary efforts to pursue peace.” He said that a very “useful and productive telephone call” was held with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir represented Pakistan in the telephone call. He said that he was hoping to soon host the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States. “Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon.”

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