/Multiple gunshots fired near White House; Secret Service, FBI respond: Where is Donald Trump?

Gunfire near the White House on May 24 triggered a major security response involving the FBI, Secret Service and National Guard. The suspected shooter was killed after agents returned fire, while a bystander was also injured. President Donald Trump was inside the White House
The FBI, Secret Service arrived on scene after sounds of gunfire were heard near the White House on Saturday (May 24). According to CNN, the exact location of the incident was the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, which is just outside the White House complex. Police cordoned off access to the White House and National Guard troops were also present.
Secret Service was quoted by the US media saying that the gunman who opened fire on Secret Service officers has died after being shot, the agency said. "Secret Service police officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died," the statement said. No other details of the shooter was disclosed
A bystander was also shot during the exchange of fire, the agency said, without providing the victim's condition. “During the shooting, a bystander was also struck by gunfire. It remains unclear whether the bystander was struck by the suspect’s initial gunfire or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire,” the spokesperson added.
US President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time on a day when he was working to negotiate a deal with Iran. "FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds," FBI Director Kash Patel said on X.
This comes a month after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which was also attended by Trump. Shots were fired inside the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was taking place. Trump has been the target of three major assassination attempts. Apart from WHCA dinner meet attack, Trump was targeted when he was golfing at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. The suspect was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. He was convicted of attempted assassination and other charges in September 2025. In February 2026, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In July 2024, when Trump was campaigning for presidency, a suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots from a nearby rooftop. A bullet grazed Trump’s right ear, causing visible bleeding. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper seconds after he began firing.