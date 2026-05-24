/Multiple gunshots fired near White House; Secret Service, FBI respond: Where is Donald Trump?

This comes a month after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which was also attended by Trump. Shots were fired inside the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was taking place. Trump has been the target of three major assassination attempts. Apart from WHCA dinner meet attack, Trump was targeted when he was golfing at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. The suspect was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. He was convicted of attempted assassination and other charges in September 2025. In February 2026, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In July 2024, when Trump was campaigning for presidency, a suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots from a nearby rooftop. A bullet grazed Trump’s right ear, causing visible bleeding. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper seconds after he began firing.

