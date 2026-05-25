/Gulmarg Gondola service suspended briefly after technical glitch, tourists rescued safely

The cable car service at the world-famous tourist resort of Gulmarg Gondola was temporarily suspended on Monday following a technical glitch, officials said, adding that all stranded tourists were safely rescued without any injuries.

According to officials, the snag developed during routine operations, prompting authorities to immediately halt the gondola service as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

A senior official said rescue teams and technical staff responded swiftly after the issue was detected and successfully evacuated all tourists from the cable cars in a safe and orderly manner.

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“The situation was brought under control promptly, and all safety protocols were activated without delay. There is no need for panic as no injuries or untoward incidents were reported,” the official said.