/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IPL 2026 (league stage)

From Sai Sudharsan to Heinrich Klaasen, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in IPL 2026 (league stage). This list also includes Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Sai Sudharsan finished as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2026 league stage, amassing 638 runs in 14 matches at an average of 49.07, including seven fifties and a century.
India’s current ODI captain Shubman Gill sits second on the list with 616 runs in 13 IPL 2026 matches. He has also maintained an impressive average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 161.67, including six half-centuries.
SRH’s explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen occupies the third spot on the list. In 14 matches in IPL 2026, he has scored 606 runs at an impressive average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 159.47, including six half-centuries.
Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul is next on the list with 593 runs in 14 matches. He has enjoyed an excellent season, averaging 45.61 at a strike rate of 174.41, including five half-centuries and a century.
Young Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rounds off the top five with 583 runs in 14 IPL 2026 matches. He has impressed with an average of 41.64 and a stunning strike rate of 232.27, including three half-centuries and a century.