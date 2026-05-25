/'Not here to defend...': Rajat Patidar confident ahead of RCB’s Qualifier 1 clash

Ahead of Tuesday’s Qualifier 1 clash, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said that handling pressure situations and sticking to the team’s game plan will be crucial when they take on Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The two sides finished level in their head-to-head meetings during the league stage this season; RCB securing a five-wicket win in the first encounter at home before Gujarat Titans bounced back with a four-wicket victory in the return fixture.

With a place in the final at stake, Patidar stressed the importance of staying composed in high-pressure moments.

"Both teams have done really well throughout the season. On the given day, whichever team executes their plans better, plays better cricket and stays calmer under pressure, I think that team will win the match," Patidar said as per a press release from RCB.

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"It is a big stage, Qualifier 1. We must hold our nerves and be confident in whatever we are doing," he added.

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Patidar also highlighted RCB’s bowling attack as a major strength this season, especially during the powerplay overs.

“Our strength is bowling, and the way we bowl in the power play will be very crucial,” said Patidar.

"Everyone in the team knows that we are not here to defend, we are here with the mindset of attacking and we will look for early wickets. That is what Bhuvi, Hazlewood and Rasikh have been doing and we hope to continue in the same process," he added.

Reflecting on his own captaincy journey, Patidar credited the support system around him and the experience available within the group.



"To be honest, I do not need to do so much extra," he said. "Our management, coaching staff and senior players have a lot of experience, and that is helping me a lot as a leader," he added.