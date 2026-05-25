/WATCH: World Cup hero Harmanpreet Kaur receives Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Monday (May 25) conferred with the coveted Padma Shri Award - the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, for her unparalleled contribution to Indian cricket. The veteran superstar led the women’s team to their maiden ODI World Cup last year at home, joining Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni as the only three Indian captains to achieve this feat. Indian President Droupadi Murmu presented her with the award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After 131 Padma Awards were approved for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards, Droupadi Murmu presented two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 58 Padma Shri honours during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony. The remaining recipients will be honoured during the second phase.

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Among other marquee recipients within the cricket circuit, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was conferred with the Padma Shri, but wasn’t present at the venue.



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Unlike her teammates, including Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who have already flown to Chelmsford to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, Harmanpreet stayed back in India for the Padma Awards.



Placed in Group 1, India will open its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14, in Edgbaston, Birmingham. India’s group also includes Australia, the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Group 2 consists of teams like England, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland.

Indian women’s schedule –