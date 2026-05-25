/'They haven’t removed me': Yash Dayal breaks silence on RCB snub

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler Yash Dayal, who is currently out on bail in multiple sexual harassment and exploitation cases, has said that his absence from the IPL 2026 season was a decision taken by the franchise management and not by him personally. He added that, given the choice, he would have preferred to remain with the squad. Dayal also revealed that he continues to stay in regular contact with the team management, particularly batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik.

The left-arm pacer is facing two criminal investigations in different states, including allegations under the POCSO Act linked to a minor. One FIR, lodged in Ghaziabad in 2025, accused him of exploiting a woman under the false promise of marriage, while another case filed in Jaipur alleged repeated rape of a minor.

Speaking on the Talk With Manvendra Podcast, Dayal said the franchise had neither released him nor named a replacement, which he sees as a sign that the team still considered him as a part of their plans.

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“They haven’t removed me from the team, and they haven’t even announced a replacement because maybe they still see me as part of the squad," he said on Talk With Manvendra Podcast.

“It wasn’t my personal decision to opt out of this season. The statement may become controversial, but decisions are always taken by the authorities… I miss it a lot and feel like I should be there."

Dayal further stated that he remains in touch with the franchise leadership, including director Mo Bobat and Karthik.

“There is communication with the management. Sometimes they call me, sometimes I call them. I speak with the director (Mo Bobat), and I also stay in touch with Dinesh Karthik," he added.

The cricketer has been granted interim protection from arrest by both the Allahabad and Rajasthan High Courts while investigations continue. Despite the pending cases, RCB retained him for INR 5 crore following his contribution to the team’s IPL 2025 title-winning campaign.

The decision attracted criticism, especially since the franchise had an opportunity to release him ahead of the 2026 auction.

Earlier this season, RCB removed Dayal from team bus promotional images and later confirmed through a media statement that he would not be part of the squad, while also stating that the franchise continued to support him.