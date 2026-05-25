/IPL 2026 | How Miller's denied single vs GT costed DC a potential playoff spot

Delhi Capitals finished IPL 2026 with 14 points from seven wins and as many losses in 14 matches and missed out on spot for playoffs. DC's points were only two short of fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals, which qualified with 16 points. The Axar Patel-led side could have qualified for the playoffs if not for a denied single by David Miller in the earlier matches for the team. DC lost the match by one run against Gujarat Titans (GT) in which Miller refused to take a single on the penultimate ball to tie the match and those points have surely came back to haunt the team.

The single which potentially denied DC a playoff spot

Chasing 211, DC needed two runs off the last two balls with Miller on strike. The Protea batter hit the penultimate ball of the match from Prasidh Krishan to deep square leg and he decided not to take a single and sent Kuldeep Yadav back. The single would have a tied the match, giving DC a chance to win the match on the last ball or even super over.

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On the last ball, Prasidh Krishna bowled a slow bouncer and the batters failed to complete a single run let alone two needed to win and GT went on to win the match by one run - denying a crucial win to DC and much needed two points which eventually may have costed them a playoff spot.

How DC performed in league stage?