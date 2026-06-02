Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3 has become one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood, with the controversy showing no signs of fading. Days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation notice against the actor, a move that many initially misunderstood as a ban, several industry figures reacted to the development. Now, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the matter.

Ranaut, who is currently focusing on her political career, launched the trailer of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata today. During the event, she was asked about the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row

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During the launch event of her show, when she was asked about Ranveer Singh's ban, to which she replied,“You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody!.''

‘’Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab aapki haisiyat badti hain toh aapke dushman bhi badte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain (What I would like to say is that as your stature grows, your enemies also increase. It’s simply not possible for your stature to rise without attracting more opponents. So today, Ranveer Singh should perhaps think about how significant his stature must be if he has so many detractors! In a way, that's a good thing,)'' Ranaut shared.

''Zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can't have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta, everything is going to be fine eventually (As you move forward in life, you encounter different kinds of obstacles. You can't always have a smooth journey. I have gone through so much myself, and look, today I am doing well. My life and career are going quite well too. So it's okay, it doesn't make much difference. Everything is going to be fine eventually),'' she added further.

Ranaut is known for speaking her heart, and she has never shied away from speaking her mind.

Don 3 controversy timeline: Ranveer Singh’s exit, Rs 40 crore demand and FWICE action - What went wrong?

What started as an actor backing out of a big-budget film has escalated into a major industry standoff. After the success of Dhurandhar 2, Singh reportedly exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. As per the reports, the actor had creative differences with the makers. Hence, he opted to step out.