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Amid Don 3 controversy, take a look at Ranveer Singh’s speculated upcoming projects

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 29, 2026, 17:42 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 17:42 IST

Ranveer Singh is entangled in controversy following his exit from the highly anticipated project Don 3. As the discussion shows no signs of settling down, take a look at Singh’s speculated upcoming projects.

Rumoured and confirmed projects of Ranveer Singh
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(Photograph: AFP)

Rumoured and confirmed projects of Ranveer Singh

Amidst the ongoing debates and discussions surrounding Ranveer Singh, the actor is supported by an exciting line-up of highly anticipated projects. After creating history and garnering immense love for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Singh is once again set to make headlines. Take a look at the list of his rumoured and confirmed projects, which have already generated massive excitement among fans.

Pralay
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(Photograph: AFP)

Pralay

Directed by Jai Mehta, this is one of the most-awaited projects of Ranveer Singh. The high-stakes post-apocalyptic action thriller will explore the zombie genre with a massive VFX-heavy setup and a reported huge budget. According to multiple reports, the film is expected to begin production soon.

Chandragupta – The Historical Epic
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(Photograph: AFP)

Chandragupta – The Historical Epic

After seeing a massive success in the Dhurandhar franchise, Singh is reportedly set to mark another collaboration with the filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a historical epic, reportedly based on Chandragupta Maurya.

Dhurandhar franchise
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(Photograph: X)

Dhurandhar franchise

Even after the historic success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the makers are not ready to end the franchise anytime soon. Producer Jyoti Deshpande recently hinted that they are not done yet with the Dhurandhar universe, sparking speculation about future instalments and expansion plans, with Ranveer Singh's involvement in it.

Ashwathama
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(Photograph: AFP)

Ashwathama

The long-discussed The Immortal Ashwatthama is one of the most talked-about mythological projects. While the original plans reportedly underwent several changes over the years, recent buzz has once again linked Ranveer Singh’s name to large-scale mythological collaborations with Aditya Dhar.

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