/Alpha teaser release date out: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy thriller to unveil first glimpse soon

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has garnered massive buzz since its announcement. Finally, after a long wait, Yash Raj Films has locked the release date for the first official teaser of the spy thriller.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, this film is set to bring a fresh perspective to the YRF Spy Universe by featuring female protagonists as the lead. As per reports, Alpha follows a young girl who is trained and shaped into a lethal assassin.

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Alpha teaser release date

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the teaser of the film is just days away. "Alpha teaser is definitely dropping on the 10th of June. It will be followed by a relentless marketing and promotion campaign that will put the film’s story at the centre of promotions to celebrate the Alpha attitude of today’s India. Aditya Chopra and his team has designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha," a source said.

The source further added, "Alpha's campaign is built around the core idea that Alpha is more than a character or a film title, it is an attitude. Through a series of high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements and nationwide conversations, Alia and Sharvari will celebrate the mindset that defines modern India and its youth who are simply unapologetic about who they are."

Also Read: Bobby Deol praises Alia Bhatt ahead of Alpha release

What to expect

The insider revealed that the campaign is expected to appeal to young audiences. "Alpha’s campaign has also been designed to make girls synonymous with the idea of being an ‘Alpha' - they are writing their own destiny today and refusing to be limited by expectations or societal pressures. So, expect a fun, chill, badass campaign that is attitude driven!"

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