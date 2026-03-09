/Alpha: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer gets new date, YRF confirms theatrical release

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's starrer Alpha is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026, and the movie buffs are eagerly waiting to see the duo in an action avatar. Amid this, YRF has revealed a new release date and cleared the air about the rumours of the film skipping the cinemas.

When will Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha release?

Taking to their Instagram handle, Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a teaser poster with a glimpse of Alia's bruised look, in which only her eyes and face are visible, creating a sense of curiosity among fans. The mysterious design dominated by black and metallic gold tones, the poster has “A” written in Greek letters. Below the title, the names of actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are written.

Alia Bhatt shared the same poster and wrote in the caption, “#ALPHA 10.07.2026. ”See you in cinemas." Fans thronged the comment section and expressed their views. One user wrote, "Finally, omg, so seated." "Most awaiteddddd", wrote the third user.

Earlier, the spy thriller was scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 25, 2025, and was later postponed to release on April 17.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks a historic first for the YRF Spy Universe as its first female-led espionage thriller. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the film promises sleek action, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.