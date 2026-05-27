/Bobby Deol praises Alia Bhatt ahead of Alpha release; calls her 'hardworking and sincere actor'

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari, is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated films of this year. Backed by Yash Raj Films and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is directed by Shiv Rawail. Ahead of its release, Bobby has opened up about the physically demanding shoot of the upcoming spy thriller and also praised Alia for her commitment.

Bobby Deol praises Alia Bhatt

Speaking about the action sequences in the film, Bobby revealed that the makers wanted the combat grounded and believable. "Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and the director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw. So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I’m glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly," he reportedly said.

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Revealing his admiration for Alia, Bandar actor added, "Alia is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I’ve worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene."

He also shared about her preparation for the physically intense sequences, saying, "She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot. I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it."

The film also marks Bobby’s first collaboration with Alia after he previously shared screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in Animal. "I’m very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did Animal, and now with Alia, I have done Alpha. I had the best time working with both of them," he added.

A refreshing addition to mainstream cinema

Bobby further called Alpha a refreshing addition to mainstream Hindi cinema, because, "It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India, like Alpha, featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like ‘Alpha’ a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres."

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