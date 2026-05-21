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  • /Bandar trailer out: Bobby Deol's life as fading TV star takes a dark turn in Anurag Kashyap's directorial

Bandar trailer out: Bobby Deol's life as fading TV star takes a dark turn in Anurag Kashyap's directorial

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 21, 2026, 15:53 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 15:53 IST
Bandar trailer out: Bobby Deol's life as fading TV star takes a dark turn in Anurag Kashyap's directorial

Bobby Deol in Bandar Photograph: (X)

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Makers unveiled the trailer of Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol as the lead role. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is set to release in cinemas in June. 

The official trailer of Bandar, featuring Bobby Deol in the lead role, has been finally unveiled. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the gritty crime thriller follows the story of a fading TV star, whose life spirals out of control. This film marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor, and it is scheduled to release next month.

Trailer of Bandar; netizens' reaction

The trailer begins with Bobby Deol introduced as Samar Mehra, a TV star, who is struggling with fame, loneliness and a public image. Slowly, his life takes a darker turn when he connects with a woman (played by Sapna Pabbi) through a dating app. She later accuses him of rape, blackmail, extortion and many more.

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While Samar keeps on insisting that he is innocent and describes the woman as a stalker, Samar gets pulled into a legal battle, which he never imagined going through, and finds out how the system is deeply corrupted.

Soon, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views, and one user wrote, 'Classic Anurag Kashyap style. Bobby Deol seems like a strong fit. Promising trailer." Another user wrote, "The last dialogue...wow...another Kashyap masterpiece." “After a long time. Bobby Deol's full-fledged role as lead actor. It's a sure winner,” wrote the third user.

All about Bandar

Bandar is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and is inspired by a real-life event.

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Apart from Bobby Deol, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajit Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi. The film premiered in the Special Presentations Program of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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