/Bobby Deol's Bandar to release in India: Check release date, synopsis and more

Actor Bobby Deol’s Bandar is set to hit Indian screens. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has received critical acclaim at international film festivals. It will release in theatres on May 22, 2026.

On Friday (Feb 20), Deol announced the release date with a post showcasing the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. He captioned the post, “See you at the movies on 22nd May 2026.” The poster featuring Deol, who is reportedly playing Samar Mehra, is caged behind bars, and what's the highlight is the flashy outfit and blingy glasses.

The new poster features Deol with a fierce look in his eyes, presented in striking black and red tones. Apart from Deol, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle.

Kashyap has written the script in collaboration with Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for their shows Paatal Lok and Kohrra. Currently, Sharma has garnered outstanding reviews for Netflix's Kohrra 2.

Bandar premieres at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival

Bandar had its premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, where it was showcased under the Special Presentation category, marking its first major international outing ahead of its theatrical release.

In a recent interview wth Variety, the director revealed that the movie was inspired by a true story. He said, "The idea came from a true story, but we obviously had to navigate very thin lines. You don’t know who’s right, who’s wrong. There was rampant misuse of new laws, with cases of one woman filing eight different cases in eight different police stations with the help of a lawyer and a policeman."

The movie revolves around Bobby, who plays the role of Samar, a pop-star, whose fame is fading. But his life changes forever when his ex accuses him of rape. And he's arrested and ends up in jail.