/Shakira will be performing a free concert in March – find out where and when

Colombian pop star Shakira is giving her fans in Mexico a special treat. The global star is currently on her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (Women Don’t Cry Anymore) tour, and as part of it, she has announced that she will be performing a free concert in Mexico City’s Zocalo square on the night of March 1.

On Friday, the “Waka Waka” singer announced the free concert in collaboration with the city’s government. "Beautiful Mexico! Do you remember in 2007 when I sang for you in the Zocalo? Well, I want to tell you that this is going to happen again," she said in a video message shared on the social media. This will mark the end of her Mexico leg of her tour.

“You have given me so, so much, and I hope I can give back a little bit of that love you’ve given me,” she said.

Her performance at the Zócalo is extra special as it marks her return to the iconic venue nearly 20 years after she first performed there in 2007.

The concert will broadcast live across her channels. “For everyone who wants to join in this celebration,” she said in her social media post.



What time is Shakira’s concert in the Zocalo?



The event will begin at 8:00 pm on March 1, 2026, and entry to the concert is absolutely free. The Mexico City government will also install giant screens at other locations across the city, such as Alameda Central and the Monument to the Revolution, according to reports.

In another social media post, Clara Brugada, the head of government of Mexico City, in a post said, “Shakira is an extraordinary Latin artist who has triumphed worldwide, and here in Mexico, we love her very much.”

Shakira's concert in India

Shakira is coming back to India in April and the fans can't be more excited about this. The multiple Grammy award winner will perform in Mumbai on April 10 and in Delhi on April 15. She will be performing in the third edition of the Feeding India Concert 2026.