/Shakira India Tour 2026- Latin pop icon set to rock India after 19 years; check out tickets details inside

Shakira, the international pop sensation, is set to ignite the stage during her India Tour 2026, performing in two cities as part of the Feeding India Concert. This concert marks her first large-scale performance in India in nearly 19 years. Her team has announced ticket details.

Shakira India Tour 2026

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, popularly known as Shakira, is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and dancer. Celebrated as the Queen of Latin Music, the artist is well-known for her record-breaking ticket sell-out and her hits, including "Hips Don’t Lie" and "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira's India Tour 2026 is officially confirmed. The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, who are eager to experience her electrifying live performance.

Ticket Details

As a part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, Shakira will perform in India, with shows to be held in Mumbai on April 10, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, and Delhi on April 15, 2026, at JLN Stadium.

Tickets will be available exclusively through the District, allowing HSBC credit cardholders to get early access for 48 hours from 12 PM IST on February 27 to 12 PM IST on March 1, and the general sales will begin at 1 PM IST on March 1.

About Shakira

Born on February 2, 1977, in Colombia, she rose to fame in 1990 at the age of 13. She achieved major Latin American success with Pies Descalzos in 1995 and cemented her stardom with ¿Dónde Están los Ladrones? in 1998.