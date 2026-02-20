/Ranveer Singh extortion threat: Rs 10 crore demanded from Dhurandhar actor's manager via Whatsapp- Details inside

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar, which was released in cinemas last year in December. This news of an extortion threat comes in after the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence. In the latest update, Ranveer Singh's manager has reportedly received an Rs 10 crore extortion threat from the biggest violent Indian criminal syndicate gang, Lawrence Bishnoi.

Ranveer Singh receives 10 crore extortion threat

According to a report by NDTV, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh allegedly received a chilling extortion threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 10 crore. After weeks of escalating tension and a recent firing incident outside of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house, sources also said Mumbai Police's Crime Branch identified the message from Harry Boxer from the Bishnoi gang, who has released a fresh audio message threatening Ranveer and Rohit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sources report that the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has reached out to US authorities to obtain information about the number. As per the reports, Bishnoi gang associate Hari Boxer has allegedly sent a WhatsApp voice note to Ranveer Singh’s manager, demanding Rs 10 crore, following a shooting incident earlier this month, during which five shots were fired. So far, no case has been filed in connection with the threat message sent to Singh.

Previous warnings by the gang to Ranveer Singh

As of February 2026, Ranveer Singh and the renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty have been the targets of the Bishnoi Gang. Earlier, the gang sent a voice note to Singh's team, demanding a significant sum of Rs 1 crore. According to reports, an audio message was sent, threatening to harm the staff and claiming they have all the details of their personal and professional lives.

The gang has warned that if Ranveer and Rohit are unable to meet their demand, their entire staff will face the consequences. The note says, "Ranveer Singh, we will deal with you in a way that your next seven generations will remember. You are very fond of giving advice and telling people to go file a complaint at the police station. Fine. You filed a complaint, too. No problem," the man says in the audio, reported by India Today.

"Now listen carefully. We have complete details of every manager and every person who works with you, where they live, when they leave for the office, when they return, and where their families stay. We won't say anything to you directly. We will start targeting the people who work under you. Once that happens, you will come to your senses. We will kill your entire staff. Get in line while there is still time," it added.

Ranveer Singh tightened up his security