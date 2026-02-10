/Ranveer Singh gets extortion threat; sender demands crores via WhatsApp voice note

Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees. This worrying case comes just days after a firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai. The situation has sparked worries among fans about the safety of Bollywood celebrities.

As per multiple reports, the extortion threat was sent through a voice note on WhatsApp, prompting Ranveer Singh to contact the Mumbai Police about the matter. It is said that the authorities have arranged strict security outside the actor's residence, and an investigation is underway.

Besides tracing the sender of the message, the police are also probing if the threat is linked to the recent shooting outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home.

Further details are yet to be released.

Firing outside Rohit Shetty's house

Before Ranveer Singh received the threat, the police had tightened the security of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, as multiple shots were fired outside his Mumbai residence on the night of January 31. As per reports, at least five shots were fired, one of which hit the glass of a gym inside the building. However, no injuries were reported.

Currently, the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch have been investigating the case, and five accused have been arrested so far. According to reports, police have found in their investigation that one of the key accused, Asaram Fasale, who allegedly arranged the weapons, may be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Investigators claim that he was roped in by Shubham Lonkar, who is an alleged Bishnoi gang operative.

This is not the first case of threats and attacks against Bollywood personalities. Earlier, shots were fired outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, and the incident was reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Ranveer Singh’s professional front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the box office blockbuster Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. In the spy thriller, he played the role of Indian spy Hamza, and the sequel is expected to be released on March 19.