/‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’: Is Dhurandhar the new Da Vinci Code? The meme fest seems to suggest so

Dhurandhar is now a movement in India. No other film in recent times has evoked such strong and fierce loyalty and fandom the way Aditya Dhar’s film has. The love translated to box office records with Dhurandhar becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film’s digital release has led to rewatching of the film for many who have replaced their popcorn tub with a magnifying lens, looking for hidden meaning and coming up with wild theories.

Since hitting digital platforms, Dhurandhar has been dissected more thoroughly than a high school biology frog. Every frame is being paused, screenshotted, and debated by "experts" who have suddenly discovered the hidden symbolism in even a background tea stall in one of the frames of the film. And the theories are just wild, some that would perhaps make Dhar scratch his head in confusion and put Dan Brown's Da Vinci Code to shame.

How did it all start?

It all started post the film’s OTT release. As eagle-eyed viewers began dissecting every frame, coming up with theories, one of which got validation from Dhar himself. A particular scene featuring Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazhari and Danish Pandokar’s Uzair Baloch caught fans’ attention due to one tiny detail: the way they held their guns. While Hamza keeps his finger strictly off the trigger, Uzair rests his finger right on it.

Screenshots of the two holding the guns were shared online. Soon enough, Dhar took to Instagram to clarify that this was no random framing choice. He explained that Hamza is a trained operative who only engages the trigger when ready to fire, a sign of discipline. Uzair, meanwhile, reflects a lack of formal training, with his finger placement signalling a tendency to act on raw emotion rather than calculated intent.

Dhar’s validation opened floodgates and the Indian audience put on their critical thinking hat and started deciphering every minute detail about the film. Everyone was now an expert in Dhurandhar and Aditya Dhar’s school of filmmaking. Some of them were so outlandish that it would lead to Dhar himself scratching his head.

As some fans pointed out vague theories and appreciated Dhar’s writing, ‘Peak writing by Aditya Dhar’ became a meme fest.

‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’

While some were genuine praises for the director and his writing, it didn’t take long for the meme-masters to make it into a meme fest.

‘Peak writing by Aditya Dhar’ became a tongue-in-cheek mockery of over-analysing everything. X users have been making theories and finding significance in the most mundane moments of the film, and the results are hilarious.

A user noted, “In this scene, the guy eats half an apple and throws the other half away… showing the movie has two parts…you’re watching the first one and will have to wait for the second…Peak writing by Aditya Dhar saab”

Another user joked, “Twitter folks be like: Notice how in this scene there is salt in Tea and Hamza immediately spits the tea after taking the first sip. The level of detailing done in Dhurandhar by Aditya Dhar is insane”

Another pointed out the “subtle hints”, “Notice how in this scene Rehman Dakait has 2 eyes and 2 ears. Even Hamza has 2 eyes and 2 ears. Subtle hints that it will be made in 2 parts. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar”

“Pakistan has water crisis. The world knows. So in this scene he is eating spicy food and need water so he cries and gets the water. Peak writing by Aditya Dhar, “ wrote another user.

“In Dhurandhar the first thing Hamza does after entering a milk soda shop is to drink a milk soda. This level of detailing by Aditya Dhar is insane,” wrote another user.

“In Dhurandhar, the title “Dhurandhar” is shown only at the end of the movie, telling us audience that the movie has finally ended. Aditya Dhar is so brilliant for this.

