/Dhurandhar to Baahubali: The 5 Indian films that rewrote box office history

A month after its theatrical release, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime collections of Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 to enter the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films ever. What is even more impressive is that Dhurandhar is still earning around Rs 20 crore per day (average) globally, and while the numbers are expected to dip slightly in the coming days, its overall collection will ensure Dhurandhar stays put in the coveted list. Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.