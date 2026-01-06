/Dhurandhar to Baahubali: The 5 Indian films that rewrote box office history

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, refuses to slow down. It's been a month since the film hit theatres, but it refuses to slow down. Dhurandhar is now one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. See the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films ever.
A month after its theatrical release, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime collections of Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 to enter the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films ever. What is even more impressive is that Dhurandhar is still earning around Rs 20 crore per day (average) globally, and while the numbers are expected to dip slightly in the coming days, its overall collection will ensure Dhurandhar stays put in the coveted list. Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has already grossed over Rs 800 crore net at the Indian box office and over Rs 1207 crore gross worldwide. The film has Ranveer playing an Indian spy who infiltrates a dreaded gang in Lyari, Pakistan, to thwart terror activities and its links with the ISI. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Part 2 of the film will be released in March.
SS Rajamouli’s global hit RRR was a period fictional drama and featured Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in cameo appearances. The film won global awards, including two Golden Globes and an Oscar for its smash hit song Naatu Naatu. Rajamouli’s film collected a whopping Rs 1230 crores at the global box office.
The film earned Rs 1742 crore at the global box office, making Telugu star Allu Arjun an undisputed king of the box office. The film was a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was also a box office hit. Pusha: The Rule also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fasil in key roles.
Two of Rajamouli’s films feature in this esteemed list. At number two is his era-defining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned ₹1788 crore globally in 2017. The Telugu epic was a sequel of Baahubali: The Beginning and featured Prabhas, Ramya, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tammannaah Bhatia in key roles.
At the number one spot is Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama Dangal. The film, directed by Nitish Tiwari, grossed a whopping Rs 2070 crores making it the highest grossing Indian film ever. The film features Aamir Khan as a veteran wrestler who coaches his daughters, played by Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, to become national level wrestlers who bring glory for the country. The film was loosely based on veteran Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat’s life.