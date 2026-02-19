/New Friday OTT Releases (February 20, 2026): Kennedy, Firebreak, Lucky the Superstar- 6 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This Friday's OTT releases offer a great mix of movies and TV shows for all viewers, from Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Kennedy to the K-drama Pavane. There's definitely one for every mood, offering a wide variety of binge-worthy content to your screen.
Looking for something new to binge-watch this upcoming weekend? Take a look at the list of this Friday's OTT releases, which serve a platter of genres to the subscribers. From romance to action-packed or suspense thrillers, plan your schedule accordingly.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Lee Jong-pil, this South Korean romantic drama revolves around three main characters, Mi-jeong (Ah-sung), Gyeon-rok (Moon Sang-min), and Yo-han (Byun Yo-han), whose lives get entangled in a chaotic situation living in a shallow, appearance-focused society.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The Canadian sports romantic TV series, helmed by Jacob Tierney, features Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two Major League Hockey stars bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull that neither of them fully understands.
Where to watch: Apple TV
It follows Hannah Halla, played by Jennifer Garner, and her stepdaughter Bailey, who are navigating their life after the disappearance of her husband, Owen, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Amidst a fraud scandal, Owen left a note with “Protect her” written on it, which leads Hannah to protect Bailey at any cost.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
It is a Tamil-language, family-oriented film that focuses on a lost puppy named Lucky who brings emotional happiness and joy to the lives of the people he meets. The narrative showcases the puppy's journey, aiding a young child while also navigating political conflicts and dangerous situations.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Anurag Kashyap's directorial stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt. The movie centres on Uday Shetty, an insomniac former police officer, who is believed to be dead but secretly works as a ruthless contract killer for a corrupt police commissioner.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by David Victori, it is a Spanish-language psychological thriller and disaster film. The story follows a family trapped in a forest during a wildfire, where their lives are threatened in a situation involving both an external disaster and internal secrets.