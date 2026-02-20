/Rihanna's net worth: Music icon to Billionaire mogul- Inside her expanding business empire

Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 by Rihanna in partnership with LVMH’s Kendo division. The artist revolutionised the cosmetics industry by setting a benchmark for inclusivity. The fans and the customers love the brand, as Rihanna fills a significant void in the market, ensuring that makeup is available for all skin tones, particularly focusing on deep and very fair skin complexions. It offers foundation, lip glosses, lipsticks, blush-ons, highlighters, skincare, and much more.