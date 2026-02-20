/Rihanna's net worth: Music icon to Billionaire mogul- Inside her expanding business empire

Rihanna, a global music icon, singer, and entrepreneur, has built a billion-dollar empire for herself, boosting her career with cosmetic brands called Fenty Beauty and a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, becoming a major fashion and business mogul.
Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, is a Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress. The artist is a highly acclaimed figure in Hollywood who built a massive empire through her sensational songs and business ventures. She is known for her multifaceted career and eclectic fashion style. In 2003, Rihanna started her career, and in 2005, she climbed the stairs of success with the release of her debut single, "Pon de Replay."
Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 by Rihanna in partnership with LVMH’s Kendo division. The artist revolutionised the cosmetics industry by setting a benchmark for inclusivity. The fans and the customers love the brand, as Rihanna fills a significant void in the market, ensuring that makeup is available for all skin tones, particularly focusing on deep and very fair skin complexions. It offers foundation, lip glosses, lipsticks, blush-ons, highlighters, skincare, and much more.
According to a report by Forbes, Rohanna secured a net worth of $1.7 billion. Cementing her status as a global pop star and a well-known entrepreneur, her earnings are largely driven by her successful career over the decades. She is one of the first female musicians to achieve billionaire status in 2021.
Rihanna is a Barbadian singer and songwriter who introduced pop culture globally. She has become one of the best-selling artists with 14 Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, nine Grammy Awards, and over 150 million records sold. Getting known in 2005 with "Pon de Replay," she transitioned to a global pop superstar with hits like "Umbrella" and “We Found Love.”
Beyond her own brands and ventures, Rihanna also served as a global ambassador for luxury houses like Dior, Armani, and Balmain, along with key partnerships with Puma. In 2018, Rihanna launched her lingerie brand named Savage X Fenty, offering a wide range of lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories.