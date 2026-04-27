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Bandar release date out! Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller to hit theatres on THIS date

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 18:24 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 18:24 IST
Bandar release date out! Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller to hit theatres on THIS date

Bandar release date out Photograph: (X)

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Bobby Deol's much-awaited film Bandar has locked its release date. The crime thriller, directed by Anurag Kashyap, premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.


The makers of Bandar have officially announced that the much-anticipated film will hit cinemas worldwide this June, setting the stage for one of the year’s most talked-about theatrical releases.

Bandar at TIFF

The movie made its global debut at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, capturing interest with its daring storyline. Set against real events, Bandar’s story is about a fading celebrity accused of rape, and tackles themes of institutional injustice, the voices of the disenfranchised in the courtroom, and the failure of justice.

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Bandar is all set to release in theatres on June 5, 2026.

Bandar cast

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The star cast is led by Bobby Deol and also features a diverse and talented ensemble cast consisting of Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad, and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles.

Deol had earlier taken to social media and praised Bandar, saying, "The Story that should not have been told...But is the Official Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our Film inspired by True Events is Premiering at #tiff50."

About the film

The film marks a significant collaboration of Deol with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his gritty and unconventional storytelling. Known for cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday, Kashyap returns with what looks like an intense, hard-hitting drama.

Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the duo which is known for their work on critically acclaimed projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab.

Notably, Sharma has also helmed the Netflix series Kohrra 2, which has received acclaim from fans as well as critics. The movie is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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