/After Heeramandi, Richa Chadha to star in crime thriller series as a detective; details inside

Richa Chadha is all set to enter into a new role following her acclaimed performance in Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The actor will now surprise fans in a completely different avatar, stepping into the shoes of a detective for an upcoming crime thriller series.

Richa Chadha's new OTT project

According to industry sources, she will headline the yet-untitled project for an OTT platform. The new series is expected to delve into a gripping narrative connected to crime and investigation.

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While the makers are yet to reveal details about the project, it is said that the actor has already begun shooting for the series. The storyline is said to feature a layered plot, with Chadha's character playing a key role in unraveling a complex mystery.

A source close to the development shared, "After Heeramandi and post pregnancy, Richa was keen to explore something radically different. The role of a detective allows her to tap into a sharp, restrained, and cerebral space. It’s a character that demands both emotional intelligence and quiet intensity qualities she naturally brings to the screen. She has already started filming, and the look and tonality are very distinct from anything she has done before."



An official announcement regarding the show’s title, cast, and release timeline is awaited.

About Richa Chadha

Known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, and Fukrey, the actor was last seen in Heeramandi, where she portrayed the courtesan Lajjo. The period drama also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.