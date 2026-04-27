/Sai Pallavi out, Rukmini Vasanth in? The latest buzz on the MS Subbulakshmi biopic

Who will play legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi in her new biopic? Earlier, it was reported that actress Sai Pallavi has been zeroed in to play the singer, who was awarded Bharat Ratna in 1998. However, recent reports state that Kantara star Rukmini Vasanth has replaced Sai Pallavi in the lead role. While there has been no official confirmation on the replacement, the news has created a lot of buzz online.

According to several reports, the film may be headed for a major casting change, with Rukmini Vasanth being considered to play the singer.

Rukimini, in the meantime, is also preparing for her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in the tentatively titled film, Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel.

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Sai Pallavi as MS Subbulakshmi?

Earlier reports had stated that Sai Pallavi has been cast as the iconic singer. The film is said to be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Reports also suggested that Sai had started taking lessons in Carnatic vocals as part of her preparation.

“While Gowtam is completing his research on the subject, Sai is watching all the footage she can lay her hands on to get to know the great singer,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. The insider also said that filming was expected to begin later this year. However, there has been no official announcement on the film yet.

Sai Pallavi in Kalki 2?

Sai Pallavi has also been linked to another major project in recent months. Rumours are rife that she is being considered for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD after Deepika Padukone’s exit.

Sai Pallavi and Rukmini’s future projects

Sai Pallavi will be making her Bollywood debut in Ek Din, opposite Junaid Khan. She is also part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where she will play Sita. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Ramayana Part I is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali and is being touted as the most expensive Bollywood film ever as it retells Valmiki’s Ramayana.

Rukmini Vasanth, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Jr NTR in Dragon, directed by Prashanthe Neel. Recent reports said the film has been delayed by nearly a year.

Jr NTR shared a poster on Instagram and announced the new release date, writing, “HIS REIGN HIS SOILJUNE 11, 2027 IT IS. #NTRNeel.” He also said that the film’s first glimpse will be released on May 20. Earlier, the film’s official social media handles had announced June 26, 2026, as the release date with the message: “26 June 2026The Most striking tale ever to erupt from the Soil of Indian Cinema. A special glimpse for the Man of Masses @tarak9999’s birthday. #NTRNeel.”

Rukmini will be next be seen in Yash starrer Toxic, which is slated for June 4 release.