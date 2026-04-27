/New OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026): Glory to Lawrence of Punjab- 7 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT releases bring a pack of entertainment to your screens. From Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to the highly controversial docuseries Lawrence of Punjab and Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights, there’s something for every viewer. Scroll down to check the list.
Ready to upgrade your binge list? This week’s digital drops offer viewers a slate of action-packed entertainment, whether you’re into crime thrillers or period dramas. Take a look below at the curated list.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 1, 2026
A sports action drama features Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu. The narrative is set in Haryana, focusing on the high-stakes world of Indian boxing and the urge to pursue Olympic gold.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Emerald Fennell's romantic film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. It follows the love story of two individuals, highlighting a tragedy when Heathcliff falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw, a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: May 1, 2026
The new season centres on Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) and Rinku (Surya Sharma) facing a final, high-stakes showdown. The season promises an intense conclusion to the power struggles and brutal crimes showcased in earlier seasons.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 29, 2026
The periodic romantic drama is based on Isabel Allende’s bestselling 1982 novel. It revolves around four generations of the Trueba family, spanning half a century of love, magic, and political turmoil.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: May 1, 2026
The thrilling movie focuses on three Hindu women: Surekha, Neha, and Divya, from different states of India, who fall in love with Muslim men and get entangled in forced marriages, conversion, and loss of identity.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 27, 2026
This is a Japanese drama starring Erika Toda as famous fortune-teller Kazuko Hosoki. The series explores the life of Hosoki’s rise from Tokyo nightlife to television stardom, showcasing six decades of struggle and exploring her controversial legacy.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: April 27, 2026
One of the controversial docuseries is based on one of India's most dangerous and notorious underworld gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi. He is currently in a high-security ward at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.