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  • /New OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026): Glory to Lawrence of Punjab- 7 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026): Glory to Lawrence of Punjab- 7 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 12:06 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 12:06 IST

This week’s OTT releases bring a pack of entertainment to your screens. From Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to the highly controversial docuseries Lawrence of Punjab and Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights, there’s something for every viewer. Scroll down to check the list.

New OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026)
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

New OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026)

Ready to upgrade your binge list? This week’s digital drops offer viewers a slate of action-packed entertainment, whether you’re into crime thrillers or period dramas. Take a look below at the curated list.

Glory
2 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram/Netflix)

Glory

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 1, 2026

A sports action drama features Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu. The narrative is set in Haryana, focusing on the high-stakes world of Indian boxing and the urge to pursue Olympic gold.

Wuthering Heights
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Wuthering Heights

Where to watch: HBO Max
Release Date: May 1, 2026

Emerald Fennell's romantic film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. It follows the love story of two individuals, highlighting a tragedy when Heathcliff falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw, a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England.

Undekhi Season 4
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Undekhi Season 4

Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: May 1, 2026

The new season centres on Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) and Rinku (Surya Sharma) facing a final, high-stakes showdown. The season promises an intense conclusion to the power struggles and brutal crimes showcased in earlier seasons.

The House of Spirits
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The House of Spirits

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 29, 2026

The periodic romantic drama is based on Isabel Allende’s bestselling 1982 novel. It revolves around four generations of the Trueba family, spanning half a century of love, magic, and political turmoil.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: May 1, 2026

The thrilling movie focuses on three Hindu women: Surekha, Neha, and Divya, from different states of India, who fall in love with Muslim men and get entangled in forced marriages, conversion, and loss of identity.

Straight to Hell
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Straight to Hell

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 27, 2026

This is a Japanese drama starring Erika Toda as famous fortune-teller Kazuko Hosoki. The series explores the life of Hosoki’s rise from Tokyo nightlife to television stardom, showcasing six decades of struggle and exploring her controversial legacy.

Lawrence of Punjab
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Lawrence of Punjab

Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: April 27, 2026

One of the controversial docuseries is based on one of India's most dangerous and notorious underworld gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi. He is currently in a high-security ward at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

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