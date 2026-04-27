/Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone enjoy family day out as daughter Dua attends her first live musical show; actor shares experience

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently took over the internet by announcing their second pregnancy this month, and currently, the actor couple is embracing a memorable phase in their lives. Amid the joyful period, they marked a sweet milestone with their daughter Dua as she had her first-ever live musical experience.h

Dua's first show experience

Singh and Padukone recently attended the CoComelon Sing-A-Long LIVE show at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The outing was extra special as the two were also accompanied by their daughter, for whom it was an introduction to the world of live entertainment.

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Singh shares his experience

After the event, Singh shared his excitement through a video message, which went viral on social media. "It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre," he said. "All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience."

He further revealed, "It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby's first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime."

Singh and Padukone announce second pregnancy

The appearance comes just days after the couple revealed that they are expecting their second child. The announcement was shared on social media through a heartfelt post featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como after years of dating, welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024.