/Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar bury the hatchet? Actor reportedy returns signing fee of Rs 10 crore to end Don 3 row

If multiple reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh has reportedly taken concrete steps to resolve his issues with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment. The Dhurandhar star had a fallout with the studio after he exited from Don 3 earlier this year. The fallout was widely discussed in public and was one of the biggest in Bollywood in recent years. However, there is a significant development which may end the fallout between the actor and studio once and for all.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh has decided to return the signing amount of Don 3 to the production.

Ranveer Singh’s strategic move to end the dispute with Excel Entertainment

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A report in Free Press Journal states that the actor has decided to return his signing amount of approximately Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment. Additionally, the actor also decided to offer a stake to the production house in his next film, which is tentatively titled Pralay. The report does not reveal the exact percentage of the stake that Excel will get in the film.

It is important to note that neither Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, nor the studio has issued an official statement confirming these details as of now.

All about the 'Don 3' dispute

It all began when Ranveer Singh decided to quit Don 3, a film that was announced a few years back with much fanfare. Don 3 was to be backed by Excel and helmed by Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer exited the film post the success of Dhurandhar due to dissatisfaction with the script, the absence of a bound script, and concerns over the project's overall management. Ranveer also accused the makers of approaching Hrithik Roshan with the script while Ranveer was still onboard.

Hrithik came forward to set the record straight. Speaking to the media, he said, “What started off as just a rumour has now taken on an entire life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3, at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

As the standoff escalated between Excel and Ranveer, the Producers Guild of India reportedly stepped in to mediate.

Aamir Khan's denial and the road to resolution

Amid the dispute, reports of Aamir Khan mediating between the two parties surfaced as well, only to be shut down by the actor. As per Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan 'flatly denied any hand in the Ranveer-Farhan Akhtar dispute.’

What’s next for 'Don 3'?