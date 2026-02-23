/No compromise in Don 3 dispute: Producers Guild of India advises makers and Ranveer Singh to take legal route



The dispute between Ranveer Singh and Don 3 producers - Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani continues to grow more bitter by the day. Earlier this month, several reports claimed that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani approached the Producers Guild of India, reportedly seeking hefty compensation of Rs 40 crore from the Dhurandhar star.

Earlier, it was reported that the Producers Guild of India agreed to intervene in the dispute between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh regarding Don 3. However, Variety India has now learned that the guild has reportedly asked both parties to take the legal route, stating that they, ''cannot resolve disputes when neither side is willing to compromise.''

Farhan Akhtar Vs Ranveer Singh : What has guild said?

Recently, renowned Bollywood producers and studio heads, including Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Punit Goenka, met at Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence to discuss the dispute. Emails were sent to several prominent producers, but only a few chose to attend.



Apart from the producers, both parties arrived with proof to present their respective sides. Ranveer arrived with a collection of emails and WhatsApp messages, while Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

of Excel Entertainment also presented their sides.

As per Variety India, sources shared, ''Farhan and Ritesh remained firm in their demand for compensation, while Ranveer also stood his ground, further complicating efforts toward an amicable settlement.''

As the Guild failed to make the settlement as they can only intervene to a certain extent, the source said,''With both parties standing firm, the guild members advised them to involve their legal teams and resolve the matter through the proper legal route.”

Ranveer Singh was willing to pay a amount: The what happened?

Ranveer Singh was announced as the lead in 2023 and was in talks with Farhan, the director of Don 3, even two weeks before the release of his film Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5. However, after the release of his film, he suddenly stepped out of the project. Initially, he was willing to pay a certain amount to cover losses incurred during the pre-production and development stages. However, Excel Entertainment reportedly demanded a much higher compensation amount. As a result, the actor withdrew from his decision to pay.

“Ranveer is not agreeing to pay that amount because he bears no financial liability for the losses. He was willing to pay a certain amount just as a gesture of goodwill, which Farhan didn't agree to,” the source added.

As of now, multiple meetings have been done between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh.