/Ranveer Singh-Kantara mimicry row: Karnataka HC to dispose actor's plea to quash FIR post submission of revised affidavit

Ranveer Singh faced backlash over his mimicry of a key scene from Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. In the latest update, the Karnataka High Court will be reportedly disposing of the plea filed by the Bollywood actor to quash an FIR against him.

Karnataka High Court to dispose of the case?

As per report of Bar and Bench, the actor has submitted his revised affidavit expressing his

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unconditional apology over his mimicry. Reportedly, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya appeared for Ranveer Singh and submitted before Justice M. Nagaprasanna that the actor has filed an ‘unconditional affidavit’ and will be visiting the Chamundi Hill temple. However, he will visit in due time and state in his affidavit that setting a date is difficult due to his schedule and security concerns. The judge stated, ‘While disposing, I will record it, that he will do it the next four weeks.’

The complainant, advocate Prashanth Methal, urged the court to put a warning to deter other celebrities from making such comments that could hurt the religious sentiments. He stated, "For them, it's just a case. For us, it is a belief system. Every word carries weight; words are impactful and consequential...Other celebrities should not take this lightly, so let there be a harsh caution from this Court."

To this the justice stated, “I understand. That is the reason I have not stayed on top of it till today... Admonishing, definitely we will do.”

This affidavit comes after the complainant had said that the earlier affidavit did not reflect genuine remorse. For the unversed, High Grounds Police Station registered an FIR naming Singh for offences under Sections 196 (religious enmity), 299 (religious insult) and 302 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

All about the Kantara mimicry row involving Ranveer Singh

The case stems from speech made by Ranveer Singh at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. In his speech, the Dhurandhar actor had praised Rishab Shetty for his acting in Kantara and referred to the Chamundi deity as a female ghost and mimicked the Kannada actor's performance. which led to Ranveer Singh facing backlash on social media.

Following the backlash, the actor issued a public apology. "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," the actor wrote on his social media.