/'Why pity love?': Alia Bhatt hits back at trolls over ‘ignored’ claims at Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actress is shutting down the trolls! The actress, who has been garnering all the attention at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, has been ruling the headlines with her back-to-back appearances alongside world-renowned personalities.

Alongside this positive side, another negative side that the internet is noticing is how the cameras were not focusing on her. Amid all, Bhatt has recently clapped back at the trolls.

Alia Bhatt responds to trolls with Why Pity Love? remark

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Bhatt, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival this year as the global ambassador for beauty brand L’Oreal Paris, is one of the most talked-about celebrities at Cannes, thanks to her looks and grace.

Since day 1, she has been constantly sharing reels and posts of the attire she's wearing. On Wednesday, the actress shared a reel of her traditional look in a custom silk saree-gown, which quickly became an internet sensation, but trolls, being trolls, continue to call her out.

In the comments section, a person wrote, “What a pity no one noticed you.”

Screengrab of Alia Bhatt's comment Photograph: (IG)

However, Alia, who in her all grace, did not hold back and replied. She wrote, “Why pity

love? You noticed me :).”

Why is Alia Bhatt getting trolled?

On the first day of the festival, Bhatt walked the red carpet in a stunning peach attire. While she first hit the headlines for her look, and with the aura she walks. But it’s not just her outfit that has people talking. A red carpet clip going viral shows Alia confidently waving, and blowing kisses to the crowd. But what caught everyone's attention was how she was being ignored by the international photographers, who seemed to be pointing their cameras at other international celebs instead of her, who was posing infront of them.