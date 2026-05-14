/Cannes Film Festival 2026 day 2 red carpet: Best fashion moments from the festival

Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival: The entire day is packed with movies and fashion, and not just on the red carpet, the looks go beyond it, as the celebration of cinema is not limited to a single venue. Scroll and take a look.
Apart from movies, fashion is another thing Cannes is known for. The 12-day festival has started, and on Day 2, the city on the French Riviera had actors, directors, producers, and all the people who are part of world cinema walking, talking, and having fun. As Day 2 wraps up, here’s a look at the fashion moments.
Moore, the well-known star of Hollywood, is part of the jury this year. On Day 2, Moore arrived for the screening of the film "La Vie d'une femme" (A Woman's Life) in a purple shimmery gown with a long train. The sheer Gucci gown featured long sleeves, a high slit, and a long train. She kept her hair open and accessorized her look with diamond earrings and a ring.
Alia Bhatt channelled her inner Cinderella in Danielle Frankel's powder-blue dress. Looking straight out of the world of Bridgerton, the actor wore a dreamy powder-blue gown with a corset and a voluminous skirt. The lace detailing and the choker she added made her look striking.
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow attended the Cannes Film Festival to watch her late father's Fast and Furious at the special screening. For the midnight show, she wore a green halter-neck dress with an asymmetrical, ruffled bottom. She kept it simple with soft makeup and earrings.
Rodriguez turned heads on the red carpet with her silver attire. To attend the screening of Fast and Furious with her co-stars, the actress wore a corset gown featuring a plunging neckline. What added drama to her look was the ruffled train.
Bhatt's Cannes wardrobe is something you can't take your eyes off. For the Women of Worth dinner celebration, the actor chose Tarun Tahiliani's floral dress that featured a corseted top with structured shoulders and silver badges. It was paired with a pleated skirt that accentuated her curves.
Klum, who needs no introduction when it comes to fashion, arrived for the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Dinner wearing a one-shoulder ruffled peach dress with stones and shimmery detailing all over.
Diesel attended the special screening of his film Fast and Furious in a dapper black look. While he opted to wear all black, it was the customised jacket with rhinestone embroidery that stood out; it read “Fast Forever” with a car design.