/Alpha: Bobby Deol addresses rift rumours with co-star Alia Bhatt

As Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller Alpha is all set to release in theatres next month, Bobby Deol, who is playing a key role in the film, has addressed the ongoing rumours around his bond with Alia Bhatt.

As per recent reports, the two actors had faced differences while shooting the project, and with some claims even alleging that producer Aditya Chopra had to intervene to sort the matter out. But now, Deol has firmly rejected the speculations.

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Bobby Deol on rift rumours with Alia

While speaking at Aap Ki Adalat, the actor revealed that he was not initially aware of the rumours. "Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumour. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything)," he said.

"I had just done a film with Ranbir Kapoor, and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?' Both of them are my favourite actors, and I am getting to work with them."

Also Read: Bobby Deol praises Alia Bhatt ahead of Alpha release

"Such a good actress"

He further praised Bhatt, saying, "It was so nice (working with Alia), she is such a good actress and works so hard. She was so prepared for all the fight sequences. So I didn't get why people wrote that. And then they even wrote that Bobby was so miffed that Aditya Chopra offered him another film. I can't go around proving a point to everybody. It's not true."

What's the rumour?

As per social media claims, the two had creative disagreements, which created tension on set. It was alleged that Bhatt's involvement in scene discussions had led to friction during filming.

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