/Mother's Day special | Deepika Padukone in her 'mom era': From calling Dua her 'obsession' to baking cakes

Deepika Padukone is set to welcome her second child with husband Ranveer Singh. With this news, the actress is set to celebrate her second Mother's Day with daughter Dua. Marking the special day, here we take a look at her motherhood journey:
Deepika Padukone’s motherhood era has been filled with love, warmth, elegance, and beautiful little moments that fans have cherished deeply. From glowing pregnancy appearances to introducing daughter Dua to the world and now announcing baby no. 2, the actress has shared some truly heart-melting glimpses of her life. This Mother’s Day, here are seven special moments from Deepika Padukone’s motherhood journey.
The couple surprised fans with the cutest second pregnancy announcement featuring little Dua holding a pregnancy test. The simple yet emotional post instantly went viral, marking another beautiful chapter in Deepika and Ranveer’s growing family journey
In one of their most emotional posts, Deepika and Ranveer revealed their daughter’s name, Dua Padukone Singh. Calling her “the answer to our prayers,” the heartfelt note instantly touched millions of fans across social media.
Deepika never shies away from talking about her bundle of joy, Dua. Since welcoming her, she’s been leading a low-key life while balancing motherhood and work.
In a chat with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika Padukone was asked about her current obession. To which, she said,“Not current — I’m going to remove ‘current’ from it. My obsession is my daughter."
Deepika’s adorable “love language” post while baking a cake for daughter Dua’s first birthday gave fans a sweet glimpse into her life as a hands-on mother. Ranveer Singh’s comment calling her “Best Mumma!” made the moment even more wholesome.