/Huma Qureshi shares her journey of battling insecurities: 'I can crack jokes about myself now'

Actor Huma Qureshi is all set to feature in the latest episode of Double Date hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, alongside her brother, Saqib Saleem. During an emotional conversation, Qureshi opens up about dealing with insecurities, handling online criticism, and her ongoing journey toward self-acceptance.

Huma Qureshi on battling insecurities

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are seen in a candid conversation with the Maharani star, joined by Saqib Saleem. Qureshi shared about a phase after her second film, when constant comments about her looks and appearance began to affect her deeply.

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She shared that reading negative remarks from both the media and audiences pushed her into emotional seclusion. She stated, "After my second film, I started reading a lot of negative comments about my looks and appearance. It really affected me, and I became very withdrawn for a while. I think when you are constantly being judged, it starts impacting your confidence."

She further shared her take on dealing with the pressure and 24/7 judgmental comments. She said, “But over time, I realised I had to cut out the noise and focus on myself. I started meditating, writing about my feelings, journaling, and even taking therapy. Slowly, I became more secure about myself and the way I looked. Today, I can laugh at jokes, even crack jokes about myself, and take things in a much more positive way. I feel far more confident and comfortable in my own skin now.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have launched their new show, Double Date, a non-fiction series streaming on their YouTube channel. In it, the real-life couple hosts celebrities and engages with them in deep, candid conversations. The show premiered on May 14, 2026.

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