/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Huma Qureshi commands attention in a powerful all-black ensemble

Huma Qureshi is back at the Cannes Film Festival, fully embracing her boss era. The actress chose a sharp black suit for her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Huma is not new to the festival. She first made her appearance at the festival in 2012 when her debut film Gangs of Wasseypur had its premiere. Then she appeared in 2018 and 2019 as a brand ambassador.

Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2026

At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the Toxic star made a striking return in sophisticated formal wear, donning an all-black power suit with sharp tailoring and commanding attention. She appeared at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala. Her outfit highlighted a structured double-breasted blazer with wide puffed shoulders, sleek folded lapels, and a deep plunging neckline, which added a bold touch to her whole appearance. She completed her look by carrying a leather handbag and a minimal heart-shaped diamond necklace along with earrings.

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Ditching the heavy and bold makeup, the actress opted for a minimal, softly glam look for the international festival, which highlighted her features even more.

About her previous Cannes looks

The actress first appeared at Cannes in 2012 with the cast of Gangs of Wasseypur, which included Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, and Kalki Koechlin. After a long break, Qureshi returned to the festival as an ambassador of a lifestyle brand. In 2019, she wore a metallic grey Gaurav Gupta gown featuring a voluminous ruffled train. She was also seen in a dramatic black tulle gown with exaggerated ruffled sleeves by designer Mae Paris.

In 2018, the Maharani star wore a platinum-hued, bespoke suit by Nikhil Thampi on one of her outings. She completed the look with slicked-back hair and a pair of pumps, creating a sharp, tailored finish.

Huma Qureshi's work front

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Netflix’s acclaimed series Delhi Crime opposite Shefali Shah. She amassed widespread critical praise for her bold and compelling portrayal of Meena Choudhary, a ruthless leader of a human trafficking network. In 2026, she is set to appear in Geetu Mohandas' highly anticipated action-thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and others.